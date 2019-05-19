Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke reveals she knew about Daenerys Targaryen’s character arc two years ago

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

Game of Thrones' final season has led to a lot of debate among die-hard fans. One of the major character treatments that is being discussed is Daenerys Targaryen descent into 'madness'. In the HBO fantasy series' last episode titled The Bells, Dany is seen destroying King's Landing to avenge her personal grudge against Cersei Lannister.

At The National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Stop MS fundraising appeal in London, Emilia Clarke (the actress who essays Dany on screen) revealed that she had known about her character arc for quite some time now.

As per reports, that Emilia knew about Dany's "madness" two years ago when she received the final season's script. Stating that she'd often get fans to walk up to her and tell her how much they loved Daenarys' character, Emilia confessed that at those moments she'd be wondering, "Well you’re not going to love her for long!"

Since keeping such a huge secret proved difficult, the actress would often just had to smile and nod. Yet, the truth of her character's destiny kept Emilia from smiling completely. "I had this sort of furrowed-eyebrow expression a lot of the time. My eyebrows would sort of curl up,” she said.

The actress also revealed her plans for the HBO finale, scheduled to air on 20 May. Emilia had hired out a room for the special screening which would be attended by 40 guests.

