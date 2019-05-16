Game of Thrones: Disgruntled fans sign petition to remake season 8 with 'competent writers'

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

Game of Thrones fandom is a real thing. As the HBO fantasy series prepares to close its finale episode in a few days, angry GoT fans have demanded for a re-do of the entire season 8. Indie Wire reports that fans have signed an online petition which implores showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to remake the final episodes owing to the divisive reactions of fans worldwide.

The last episode titled The Bells depicted Daenerys Targaryen's complete descent into madness as she burnt King's Landing destroying thousands of innocent lives. Many GoT aficionados have objected to this narrative arc, debating the fact that Dany was well aware of commoners' perils especially since she had earlier freed the people of Slavers' Bay from the oppressive hands of the Masters. So someone with that kind of empathy would not be expected to suddenly burn down an entire city just to defeat Cersei Lannister.

“David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” reads the petition. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The fact that this petition has garnered over 2 lac signatures proves that fans have been dissatisfied with the treatment of the series in its eighth season.

Annapurna founder Megan Ellison also criticised Dany's character treatment by the show's creators.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss just ruined 30 years of George R.R. Martin’s work in 90 minutes. They are obviously sexist fucks and obviously NOTHING without George R.R. Martin. There was no motivation for Daenerys to lay Kings Landing low after a lifetime of her saving innocents. — Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) May 13, 2019

Even though she later apologised for her rather "harsh" reaction, she stood by her point of being rather disappointed with the lack of build up before the creators showed Dany's complete descent into madness.

I regret making a personal attack on the show creators. I aspire to be better than that. I don’t know if they are sexist but I don’t want to carelessly spread vitriol. The problem I have with last night’s episode isn’t the choice Daenerys made but the lack of set up for it. — Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) May 13, 2019

