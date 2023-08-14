Sunny Deol’s comeback as Tara Singh has converted cinema halls into stadiums, where cinegoers are clapping and enjoying every massy moment of Gadar 2. The highly-anticipated sequel has exceeded expectations and achieved some unbelievable milestones in its opening weekend.

Sunny Deol’s biggest opener

With the first day collection of Rs 40.10 crore, Gadar 2 has trumped Yamla Pagla Deewana (Rs Rs 7.95 crore) by a huge margin to become Sunny Deol’s biggest opener.

Ameesha Patel’s biggest opener

Just like Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 also emerged as the biggest opener for its leading lady Ameesha Patel beating the first-day business of films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Mangal Pandey and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

2nd biggest opener of 2023

Gadar 2 trumped Prabhas’ Adipurush (Rs 36 crore) to become the second-biggest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore).

Sunny Deol’s highest opening weekend grosser

Apart from becoming the biggest opener, Gadar 2 has also emerged highest opening weekend grosser for Sunny Deol. With the humongous business of over Rs 133 crore in its first three days, the massy-actioner has surpassed YPD (Rs 22.80 crore).

Ameesha Patel’s highest weekend first-weekend grosser

Ameesha Patel too got her highest opening weekend grosser of all time with Gadar 2 as it has surpassed the business of all her previous films by a huge margin

2023’s 2nd highest first-weekend grosser

Gadar 2 turned out to be the second highest-first weekend grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 166.75 crore) if we consider the business of the first three days of both films.

Sunny Deol’s highest grosser

With a huge of Rs 133 crore, Gadar 2 has emerged as Sunny Deol’s highest grosser in just three days beating the first part, which had collected Rs 76.88 crore during its theatrical run.

Ameesha Patel’s highest grosser

The Gadar franchise has also turned out to be a game-changer for its leading lady Ameesha Patel as she too got her highest-grossing film of all time.

5th highest grosser of 2023

Within three days of its release, Gadar 2 has beaten Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 131 crore) to become the fifth-highest grosser of 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore) and Adipurush (Rs 135.04 crore).