Frozen 2: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell's Disney sequel leaked online by Tamilrockers within a day of theatrical release

Frozen 2, Disney's much anticipated animated film, has become the latest victim of the notorious piracy website Tamilrockers within a day of its release. The Hindi dubbed version of the film voiced by actors Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra is available on various websites, reports Latestly.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba, were made available for download and streaming illegally.

Frozen 2, standing at 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, picks up three years after the 2013 film and centers on Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven embarking on a journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa's powers and to save their kingdom.

Helmed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2 saw Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film, while the new additions to the voice cast included Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown.

Despite attempts being made to stop the menace of online piracy, websites like Tamilrockers continue to operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express reports the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 12:26:49 IST