The year 2022 is about to end in less than two weeks. And while it has given us major blockbusters like Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, and The Kashmir Files among others, it also witnessed movies that you might haven’t watched yet. In the last 12 months, many good movies with amazing storylines, perfect casts, and on-point screenplays didn’t manage to attract the level of love and support that they deserved. The reason could be anything including poor promotional strategies, bad timing, or the boycott trends, but many amazing films got lost in the shuffle. Therefore, what better time than the holiday season to embark on a binge-watching session with our loved ones and sink our teeth into some real movies? Let’s take a look at some of the overlooked and underrated movies of 2022:

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

R Balki’s multi-starrer psychological thriller revolves around the life of a serial killer targeting film critics. Just in the span of 2 hours, the movie will give you several nail-biting moments. The crime thriller, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary among others, has all the elements of a blockbuster film.

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan starrer sports biopic that revolved around the life of the founder of NGO Slum Soccer Vijay Barse, didn’t attain the attention that it deserved. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund exhibited how a retired sports teacher turned street kids into a team of football players by keeping them off drugs and crime. So, if you get a chance, do give this biographical sports movie a try.

Hustle

Adam Sandler never leaves an opportunity to impress his fans and followers every time he appears on the screen. Well once again, Sandler was successful in keeping the audience hooked to their seats by essaying the role of an NBA scout, who discovered a raw but talented player in Spain and leaves no stone unturned to prepare him for the NBA draft.

Bullet Train

David Leitch’s directorial will leave your mind boggled. The movie revolves around five assassins aboard altogether on a swiftly-moving bullet train. The entire storyline is amped after they find out that their missions have something in common. Another reason why the Brad Pitt and Joey King starrer should be on your must-watch list is that Bullet Train’s cinematography will leave you astounded.

Jogi

Taking you back to the 80s, Diljit Dosanjh will leave you speechless with his performance in this period drama. Rated 7.2 on IMDb, Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial will give you goosebumps, as it narrates the tale of three friends belonging to different faiths and they unite to save hundreds of people during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. Apart from Diljit, the movie also features Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, and Hiten Tejwani among others.

Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Neena Gupta’s family drama will leave you smiling while keeping your eyes wet throughout. Vikas Bahl’s directorial narrates the story of a family that suffers after losing a loved one and you must give it a try.

Doctor G

Anubhuti Kashyap’s medical campus comedy will honestly tickle your funny bone. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sheeba Chaddha among others, Doctor G revolves around the story of a lone male student in a college’s gynaecology department. It is an entertaining watch and shouldn’t be missed out.

https://youtu.be/hY_e3BhFYBw

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.