From Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra to SS Rajamouli's RRR, a look at some of the most overrated movies of 2022

After the hiatus of two long years due to COVID, the year 2022, stood glitzy and gleaming for the film industry. The desperate movie lovers instantly hopped on the opportunity of keeping their entertainment quotient up with various big-screen releases. However, one can’t deny that audiences have been exposed to enormous content courtesy to the OTT platform, they have evolved the hunger for good content rather than just masala movies. And therefore, the beginning of the year witnessed the majority of the big-budgeted films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Shamshera either sinking at the box office or being the prey to the boycott trend. However, a few broke the drought and raked in massive numbers.

Despite being good crowd pullers and creating much hype, many of them weren’t able to hook the audiences to their seats and impress the critics. Therefore, as we inch closer to the yearend, let’s take a look back at some of the overrated movies of 2022.

Brahmastra

Despite being the hotly anticipated movie of the year and smashing several box office records, Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project wasn’t able to live up to everyone’s expectations. While it was successful in attracting impeccable footfall from the audiences, the absence of relatable human equations and all the talk about astras and doom on Brahmastra sounds like mumbo jumbo. And the movie critics can’t declassify its dialogues.

RRR

Just the name of SS Rajamouli is enough to make the movie a massive blockbuster and a crowd-puller. However, his recent release Rise, Roar, Revolt can be considered as lucky with the timing of its release that it literally smashed the box office with its collection. Released at the time when many Bollywood biggies were struggling at the box office, and several films weren’t able to see the light of the day, RRR came up with a fairly simple storyline that was made a lavish meal and that was it. Rajamouli’s magnum opus lacked a blockbuster feel to it, despite casting biggies like Ram Charan, Jr Ntr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Coming from the filmmaker of Thor: Ragnarok, making Chris Hemsworth share screen space with Christian Bale, and all in all being a Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder created much hype before its release and gave high hopes to its fans. However, in reality, the makers went overboard with the comedy that it honestly hurt to watch. They made a joke about everything. Thor’s pain—a joke. Thor’s relationship—a joke. They even somehow made Jane’s cancer—a joke.

The Batman

There is no denying that 176 minutes is a very long time to go without laughing. While watching it till the end, you will continuously keep hoping that it gets better, but in reality, it didn’t. Despite the fact that it has an impeccable cast, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman failed to hook the audience to their seats. All in all, the movie isn’t as bold as it thinks.

Jurassic World Dominion

In 1993, Steven Spielberg left the movie buffs mind-boggling when they all experienced the vastness of long-gone dinosaurs. However, Chris Pratts’s Jurassic World Franchise’s finale movie runs low on dino power and lacks original thrills. Despite the lavish monetary gain, Jurassic World Dominion suffers from a weak narrative game plan.

