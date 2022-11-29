The most appreciated psycho thriller of 2022, Chup was finally released on OTT this past weekend and the audiences are here for it. R Balki’s Chup premiered on Zee5 on 25th of November and the response has been quite good. When the movie initially opened in theatres, it had good reviews and positive word of mouth and the trend continued with its digital release as well.

Audiences have loved Dulquer Salmaan’s act so much that he is currently trending on twitter for his nuanced performance and for handling the role so brilliantly. R Balki who is both the writer and the director has also been praised for his creative and scrupulous storytelling The film has gained a lot of appreciation from viewers across the country

Chup is the story about the revenge of an artist, directed by R Balki who also wrote the original story and had had the vision for this movie for a while. The moviemakers also introduced very innovative marketing strategies where the film was first screened for the audience and then the industry. Now with Chup thriving on OTT, we can’t wait for Ghoomer and Lust Stories from R Balki’s slate of films.

Talking about the movie, R Balki said “The idea behind making the movie was to spark a conversation around the ongoing debate of audiences vs critics. Its a film that made the audiences think and decide for themselves as viewers. Now through OTT, the film will reach a different audience. Looking forward to it.”

The film received positive reviews and managed to keep the audiences hooked onto their seats. The film also adopted innovative strategy wherein the movie was initially screened to the audience 3 days before the release in a free premiere and later to the critics and the rest of the industry making it one of the first movies to do so.

