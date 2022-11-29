Drishyam 2 truly brought the audiences back to the theatres. Directed by Abhishek Pathak of Ujda Chaman fame, Drishyam 2, a sequel to 2015 film Drishyam and a remake of 2021 Malayalam original has been a huge success at the box office.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran, Drishyam 2 was loved by the audiences. The Malayalam and Telugu versions of Drishyam 2 are already on OTT, having been seen by millions during the pandemic. Ajay Devgn revealed how they made sure the Hindi version stays fresh.

On being a sequel

The first part of Drishyam was a hit at the box office. It was also a remake and everybody was looking forward to the sequel because all wanted to know what happens next. Ajay Devgn in an interview with Firstpost during the trailer launch had mentioned, “When a film is made, we don’t decide that a sequel is going to be made. A sequel is only made when the film is successful and is a big hit with the audience. Firstly, the audience needs to accept the film, then it is decided whether a sequel is going to be made at all or not.”

Drishyam is a sequel to Nishikant Kamat’s hit thriller from 2015. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil was released in February 2021. It was the sequel to their 2013 film, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Brilliant script

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has been written very well and keeps you glued to the screens throughout. The edge-of-the-seat thriller factor is just perfect in it. And most importantly it was not a copy-paste of Mohanlal’s Malayalam original.

The presence of Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna being there in Drishyam 2 added to the thrill of the film. And since he was not there in the original version, the audience wanted to know more about his role. On working with Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn said that it is always great to work with a good actor. Good actors bring out the best in you. “We needed somebody like him.”

Not being a copy paste to Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2

In an informal conversation with Firstpost on Drishyam 2, during the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn mentioned, “My director has done a fabulous job. The film is treated in a different way There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won’t see Akshaye’s character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but keeping the soul of the film intact. So, when you see the film it is going to be very fresh for the audience.”

