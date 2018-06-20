First look of John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate; 15 years of Jhankaar Beats: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Satyameva Jayate first look

John Abraham. Manoj Bajpayee... Presenting the first look poster of #SatyamevaJayate... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 15 Aug 2018 release... #IndependenceDay... #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug pic.twitter.com/mTFJl6FlIi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2018

John Abraham's upcoming action-thriller also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is directed by Milap Zaveri. The film is expected to hit the theatres on 15 August along with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

New still from Sanju featuring Ranbir, Vicky and Karishma Tanna



It is already known that Ranbir Kapoor has literally gotten into the skin of Sanjay Dutt for the biopic Sanju. While it has been revealed that Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Dutt's best pal Paresh Ghelani, nothing is yet known about the character that TV actress Karishma Tanna is playing in the film.

Neha Dhupia at Femina Miss India World 2018

The 55th Femina Miss India World witnessed the presence of many Bollywood stars both on stage as well as in the jury panel. Neha Dhupia was appointed as the North-zone mentor for the participants during the beauty pageant competition.

15 years of Jhankaar Beats

15 years of JHANKAAR BEATS.. without a doubt that movie belongs to @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani and @singer_shaan and @K_K_Pal ... (not to forget @SunidhiChauhan5 doing one huh_oh in the title track)😬 https://t.co/jUWhseidBw — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 20, 2018

Sujoy Ghosh's film Jhankar Beats was a breath of fresh air when it released back in 2003. With a cast that included Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla, Shyam Munshi, Riya Sen and Rahul Bose — Jhankaar Beats was a surprise hit. But the most prominent aspect of the film was the music: It marked the Bollywood debut of music director Vishal-Shekhar and it was their homage to the legendary RD Burman.

Taapsee and Diljit's Ishq Di Baajiyaan



The latest song from Soorma's OST titled 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan' details the budding romance between the characters of Diljit Dosanjh (Sandeep Singh) and Taapsee Pannu (Harpreet) in the film. Soorma is a biographical feature based on the life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

Varun Dhawan's 'made in India' mooch moment

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, actor Varun Dhawan visited a local salon in Mumbai and got his moustache trimmed.

New Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp poster



Marvel's latest outing Avengers: Infinity War has created a storm worldwide and has already raked in more than $2 billion globally. Their next release Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, is slated to release on 6 July.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 17:51 PM