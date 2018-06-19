Soorma song 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan' shows budding romance between Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu

The latest song from the OST of Soorma is out. Titled 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', the song details the budding romance between the characters of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the film.

Soorma, based on the life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, will see Dosanjh in the role of Singh while Pannu will be seen as his love interest and national-level sportsperson named Harpreet.

Just like the trailer, the song 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan' also shows Singh's both in the field of Hockey as well as that of the heart — how he goes through physical turmoil in training himself to become a Hockey legend in the future, just out of his love for Harpreet.

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song has been penned by lyrical legend Gulzar and has been voiced by Dosanjh himself.

"I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. Through this film, meeting Gulzar sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me," said Dosanjh, in a statement, as quoted by news18.com.

Directed and written by Shaad Ali, the film also stars Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is slated to hit the screens on 13 July.

Watch the song here:



