Soorma trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu-starrer chronicles Hockey legend Sandeep Singh's life

The trailer of the upcoming biopic Soorma, based on the life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh, released on 11 June. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, the film takes us through the journey of Sandeep Singh's life, which was full of challenges — both on and off ground.

The trailer begins with Singh's childhood, where he decides not to step onto the hockey field after being bullied by the coach. He then develops a liking for the sport after he sets his eyes on a female Hockey player Harpreet. Singh is shown to be completely smitten by Harpreet and thus begins the journey of an emerging sportsman who is driven to the sport by the love of a woman (who also happens to be a sportswoman).

With time, he is made to realise that if he needs to be a sportsman of some calibre, Singh needs to make it to the Indian Hockey Team, which he eventually does. And just when everything seems picture perfect, Singh gets a massive injury. While returning from a tournament, he is shot at the back, which makes him paralysed below the abdomen.

Soorma essays this journey from low to high in the life of Singh — how an abandoned sportsman revives his career to become a sporting legend through sheer determination, hard work and an undying desire to make his nation proud.

Dosanjh breathes life to the character of Sandeep Singh. With a turbaned look, chiselled body and innate rural charm, Dosanjh is set to deliver what could be called his career-best performance. Pannu, on the other hand, looks equally promising as a national-level sportswoman. Bedi essays the role of Singh's brother Bikramjeet Singh.

Directed and written by Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli helmer Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The music of the film is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics have been penned by Gulzar. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is slated to hit the screens on 13 July.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 16:03 PM