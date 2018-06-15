Sanju actor Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's real-life best friend in upcoming film

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming Sanju, a film based on the life of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt, features Vicky Kaushal playing Paresh Ghelani, a close friend of Dutt based out of America.

While talking about Vicky Kaushal's character, Rajkumar Hirani shared, "Sanjay Dutt had many friends in his life. One such friend of Sanjay lives in America, Vicky's character traits are based on this friend of Sanju".

The real-life essence of the character of Paresh Ghelani has been retained in Sanju. Ghelani is seen standing by Sanjay Dutt's side through the film. The makers have ensured that the camaraderie between Vickey Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor's characters is akin to the one between Dutt and his best friend.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will star an ensemble cast which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza among others.

The film will trace Sanjay Dutt's life, mainly through three stages: during his drug addict phase, his many romantic liaisons, and the phase when he went to jail.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju will be releasing on 29 June 2018.

