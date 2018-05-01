The new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer is just what you need after watching Avengers: Infinity War

After going intergalactic with Thor: Ragnarok and having the entire universe hang in balance in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is reversing its scale but still packing the punches with its insect-sized superheroes in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The sequel to Marvel's 2015 sleeper hit dropped its second official trailer on Tuesday and it's filled with just the light-hearted humour you need after having watched the dark events of the latest Avengers flick.

Much like the first film, the heart of the sequel too lies in the father-daughter relationship between Lang and his estranged daughter Cassie. As Ant-Man keeps messing up in his attempts to mete out some superhero-style justice, his daughter suggests he hire a sidekick to help him. So, The Wasp steps in to save the day.

Set before the events of Infinity War, Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man returns with Michael Peña’s Luis, Dr Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his daughter Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), aka the Wasp, on an all-new mission to stop the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a masked villain — known as a corporate saboteur — who has the ability to become invisible or intangible at will (though not both at the same time).

Unlike Iron Man’s billionaire alter-ego Tony Stark or Captain America’s patriotic soldier Steve Rogers, Ant-Man is decidedly less heroic — a deadbeat father and petty criminal who has spent time in jail — but, if you watch the trailer, you realise Ant-Man and the Wasp is just what you need after Infinity War.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige.

The film will open in theatres on 6 July.

Watch the trailer below:

