Filmfare Awards 2020: From nominations to performances, all you need to know about the ceremony in Guwahati

It is that time of the year when the most coveted film award ceremony for Hindi cinema is held. The Bollywood extravaganza and one of the most sought after events, the 65th Filmfare Awards, will take place on Saturday, 15 February at 5 pm at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Host

The ceremony will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal.

Nominations This year, once again, honours the best of Bollywood, and the nominations include films like Gully Boy, Article 15, Kabir Singh, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, War and Sonchiriya among others. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is leading the nominations, with nods across every top category such as film, direction, story, screenplay, music, and lyrics, along with Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for its leads, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Anubhav Sinha's social drama Article 15 is competing for Best Film critics category, against film festival favorites Ritesh Batra's Photograph and Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The nominations were disclosed at an event held at Mumbai where actress Neha Dhupia declared technical and short film awards for the past year. See the full list of nominations here Performances Just like we’ve come to witness over the years, Filmfare Awards night will see some of Bollywood’s biggest stars come together to celebrate the industry. Ahead of the big night of awards, Varun Dhawan spoke about his special act in a Times of India interview. He said, "The act I'm going to do is called 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.' It's an act that I want to dedicate to all the armed forces of the country, to the men and the women, who strive hard to protect our country and give us an opportunity to enjoy our lives." Ranveer Singh will also perform at the ceremony. Several clips of the actor in practice sessions have gone viral across social media. Madhuri Dixit was also seen recreating her iconic step from 'Chane Ke Khet Mein' during a rehearsal session. Check these videos out here

Kya bol reli public! @ranveersingh makes yet another smashing entry at the rehearsals of the #AmazonFilmfareAwards 2020. @amazondotin

Akshay Kumar will reportedly put up a performance of his hit number 'Bala' from Housefull 4.

Here's a video showing the actor rehearsing

VIDEO- @akshaykumar sir rehearsing with #Bala song at 4 am today for #FilmfareAwards2020 in Guwahati ! pic.twitter.com/jXu3xhzhQe — Akshay Kumar FG (@AKFansGroup) February 15, 2020

Times of India reports Ayushmann Khurrana will perform to the foot-tapping number 'Arrey Pyaar Kar Le' from his upcoming comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is likely to pay tributes to Hindi cinema legends Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan among others.

