Filmfare Technical Awards 2020 nominations: Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike leads, War competes for best action

It is that time of the year when the most coveted film award ceremony for Hindi cinema is held. The Bollywood extravaganza and one of the most sought after event - the 2020 Filmfare awards will be featured on 15 February in Assam. However, Filmfare will have a little precursor in Mumbai on Sunday, 2 February to award the best technicians in Hindi cinema from the past year and reveal the nominations of popular categories.

Here are the nominations for 2020 Filmfare technical Awards

Best Background Score

Article 15 - Mangesh Dhakde

Badla - Clinton Cerejo

Gully Boy - Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective

Judgementall Hai Kya - Daniel B George

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Karan Kulkarni

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Shashwat Sachdev

Best Choreography

'Basanti No Dance' (Super 30) - Ganesh Acharya

'Ghar More Pardesiya' (Kalank) - Remo D'Souza

'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' (War) Bosco - Caesar

'Ghungroo' (War) - Bosco - Caesar and Tushar Kalia

'Tabah Ho Gaye' (Kalank) - Saroj Khan and Remo D’Souza

Best Cinematography

Article 15 - Ewan Mulligan

Gully Boy - Jay Oza

Judgementall Hai Kya - Pankaj Kumar

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Jay I Patel

Sonchiriya - Anuj Rakesh Dhawan

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Mitesh Mirchandani

Best Action

Commando 3 - Andy Long Stunt Team (UK), Allan Amin, Dr. K Ravi Varma (India)

Kesari - Parvez Shaikh and Lawrence Woodward

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Eric Jacobus, Anand Shetty

Panipat - Abbas Ali Moghul

Sonchiriya - Anton Moon & Sunil Rodrigues

Uri: The Surgical Strike: The Surgical Strike - Stefan Richter

War - Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus

Best Costume

Gully Boy - Arjun Bhasin, Poornamrita Singh

Judgementall Hai Kya - Sheetal Sharma

Lal Kaptaan - Maxima Basu

Manikarnika - Neeta Lulla

Photograph - Niharika Bhasin

Sonchiriya - Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir

Best Editing

Article 15 - Yasha Ramchandani

Badla - Monisha R Baldawa

Chhichhore - Charu Shree Roy

Gully Boy - Nitin Baid

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Shivkumar V Panicker

Best Production Design

Article 15 - Nikhil Kovale

Gully Boy - Suzanne Caplan Merwanji

Judgementall Hai Kya - Ravi Shrivastav

Kesari - Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray

Sonchiriya - Rita Ghosh

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Aditya Kanwar

Best Sound Design

Article 15 - Kaamod L Kharade

Badla - Anirban Sengupta

Gully Boy - Ayush Ahuja

Saand Ki Aankh - Pritam Das

Sonchiriya - Kunal Sharma

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal

Best VFX

Panipat - AGPPL VFX

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Lavan Prakashan, Kushan Prakashan (Digital Turbo Media)

War - Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand For YFX

Uri: The Surgical Strike - YRF Studio

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 10:48:37 IST