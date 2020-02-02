Filmfare Technical Awards 2020 nominations: Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike leads, War competes for best action
It is that time of the year when the most coveted film award ceremony for Hindi cinema is held. The Bollywood extravaganza and one of the most sought after event - the 2020 Filmfare awards will be featured on 15 February in Assam. However, Filmfare will have a little precursor in Mumbai on Sunday, 2 February to award the best technicians in Hindi cinema from the past year and reveal the nominations of popular categories.
Here are the nominations for 2020 Filmfare technical Awards
Best Background Score
Article 15 - Mangesh Dhakde
Badla - Clinton Cerejo
Gully Boy - Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective
Judgementall Hai Kya - Daniel B George
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Karan Kulkarni
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Shashwat Sachdev
Best Choreography
'Basanti No Dance' (Super 30) - Ganesh Acharya
'Ghar More Pardesiya' (Kalank) - Remo D'Souza
'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' (War) Bosco - Caesar
'Ghungroo' (War) - Bosco - Caesar and Tushar Kalia
'Tabah Ho Gaye' (Kalank) - Saroj Khan and Remo D’Souza
Best Cinematography
Article 15 - Ewan Mulligan
Gully Boy - Jay Oza
Judgementall Hai Kya - Pankaj Kumar
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Jay I Patel
Sonchiriya - Anuj Rakesh Dhawan
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Mitesh Mirchandani
Best Action
Commando 3 - Andy Long Stunt Team (UK), Allan Amin, Dr. K Ravi Varma (India)
Kesari - Parvez Shaikh and Lawrence Woodward
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Eric Jacobus, Anand Shetty
Panipat - Abbas Ali Moghul
Sonchiriya - Anton Moon & Sunil Rodrigues
Uri: The Surgical Strike: The Surgical Strike - Stefan Richter
War - Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus
Best Costume
Gully Boy - Arjun Bhasin, Poornamrita Singh
Judgementall Hai Kya - Sheetal Sharma
Lal Kaptaan - Maxima Basu
Manikarnika - Neeta Lulla
Photograph - Niharika Bhasin
Sonchiriya - Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir
Best Editing
Article 15 - Yasha Ramchandani
Badla - Monisha R Baldawa
Chhichhore - Charu Shree Roy
Gully Boy - Nitin Baid
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Shivkumar V Panicker
Best Production Design
Article 15 - Nikhil Kovale
Gully Boy - Suzanne Caplan Merwanji
Judgementall Hai Kya - Ravi Shrivastav
Kesari - Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray
Sonchiriya - Rita Ghosh
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Aditya Kanwar
Best Sound Design
Article 15 - Kaamod L Kharade
Badla - Anirban Sengupta
Gully Boy - Ayush Ahuja
Saand Ki Aankh - Pritam Das
Sonchiriya - Kunal Sharma
Uri: The Surgical Strike - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal
Best VFX
Panipat - AGPPL VFX
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Lavan Prakashan, Kushan Prakashan (Digital Turbo Media)
War - Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand For YFX
Uri: The Surgical Strike - YRF Studio
Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 10:48:37 IST