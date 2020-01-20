You are here:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer sees Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar break stigma around homosexuality

The trailer of Ayushmann Khuranna's highly-anticipated film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is finally out. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film will deal with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding it.

The trailer opens to Khurrana's character Kartik explain to a middle-aged man on how he never 'decided' to be gay. Further, we are introduced to Kartik's partner Jitendra Kumar, who is struggling to find acceptance within his family. His parents, who claim Kumar has clearly 'misunderstood,' his sexual orientation, has set him up for an arranged marriage. The three-minute long trailer then takes a rather hilarious turn when the Kumar and Khurrana begin a mission-of-sorts to set everything right.

From Khurrana donning a rainbow flag and blast from a rooftop that Kumar's family is homophobic to the duo recreating the famous Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge train scene with new gender norms, the film sure sets out to be quirky entertainer.

Khurrana has also shared a couple of new posters of the film.

Check out the trailer here

Check out all the posters

Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh, as well as Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.



Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on 21 February.

