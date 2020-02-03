Filmfare Awards 2020 nominations: Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy leads the pack; Article 15, Sonchiriya score Best Film nods; see full list
This year, Filmfare's 65th, once again honours the best of Bollywood, and the nominations include films like Gully Boy, Article 15, Kabir Singh, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, War and Sonchiriya among others. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is leading the noms at the Filmfare Awards 2020, with nods across every top category such as film, direction, story, screenplay, music, lyrics, along with Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for its leads, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Anubhav Sinha's social drama Article 15 is competing for Best Film critics category, against film festival favorites Ritesh Batra's Photograph and Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.
The nominations were disclosed at an event held at Mumbai where actress Neha Dhupia declared technical and short film awards for the past year.
The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 event is slated to be held on 15 February, 2020 at Assam.
See the full list of nominations here
Best Film
Best Film Critics
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala
Photograph - Ritesh Batra
Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey
The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose
Best Director
Aditya Dhar - Uri
Jagan Shakti - Mission Mangal
Nitesh Tiwari - Chhichhore
Siddharth Anand - War
Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy
Best Actress critics
Bhumi Pednekar - Sonchiriya
Bhumi Pednekar - Saand Ki Aankh
Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya
Radhika Madan - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Sanya Malhotra - Photograph
Taapsee Pannu - Saand Ki Aankh
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy
Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya
Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz
Priyanka Chopra - The Sky Is Pink
Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 2
Vidya Balan - Mission Mangal
Best Actor in a leading role
Akshay Kumar - Kesari
Ayushmann Khurrana - Bala
Hrithik Roshan - Super 30
Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh
Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy
Vicky Kaushal - Uri
Best Actor Critics
Akshaye Khanna - Article 375
Ayushmann Khurrana - Article 15
Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Photograph
Rajkummar Rao - Judgementall Hai Kya
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amrita Singh - Badla
Amruta Subhash - Gully Boy
Kamini Kaushal - Kabir Singh
Madhuri Dixit - Kalank
Seema Pahwa - Bala
Zaira Wasim - The Sky Is Pink
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Diljit Dosanjh - Good Newwz
Gulshan Devaiah - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Manoj Pahwa - Article 15
Ranveer Shorey - Sonchiriya
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy
Vijay Verma - Gully Boy
Best Music Album
Bharat - Vishal Shekhar
Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar
Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva
Kalank - Pritam
Kesari - Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh, Jasleen Royal
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Kalank Nahi' (Kalank)
Divine and Ankur Tewari for 'Apna Time Aayega' (Gully Boy)
Irshad Kamil for 'Bekhayali' from (Kabir Singh)
Manoj Muntashir for 'Teri Mitti' in (Kesari)
Mithoon for 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' from Kabir Singh
Tanishk Bagchi for 'Ve Mahi' from Kesari
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Neha Bhasin for 'Chashni' (Bharat)
Parampara Thakur for 'Mere Sohneya' from Kabir Singh
Shilpa Rao for 'Ghungroo' from War
Shreya Ghoshal for 'Yeh Aaina' (Kabir Singh)
Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade for 'Ghar More Pardesiya'(Kalank)
Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri for 'Baby Gold' from (Saand Ki Aankh)
Best Playback Singer Male
Arijit Singh - 'Kalank Nahi'
Arijit Singh - 'Ve Mahi'
Nakash Aziz - 'Slow Motion'
B Praak - 'Teri Mitti'
Sachet Tandon - 'Bekhayali'
Best Debut (Female)
Ananya Pandey - Student of the Year 2
Pranutan Bahl - Notebook
Tara Sutaria for Student of the Year 2
Saiee Manjrekar for Dabangg 3
Sharmin Sehgal for Malaal
Shivaleeka Oberoi for Yeh Saali Aashiqui
Best Debut (Male)
Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Meezaan Jaffrey - Malaal
Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy
Vardhan Puri - Yeh Saali Aashiqui
Vishal Jethwa - Mardaani 2
Zaheer Iqbal - Notebook
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar - URI: The Surgical Strike
Jagan Shakti - Mission Mangal
Raaj Shaandilyaa - Dream Girl
Raj Mehta - Good Newwz
Gopi Puthran - Mardaani 2
Tushar Hiranandani - Saand Ki Aankh
Best Dialogue
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Bala - Niren Bhatt
Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra
Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya
Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma
Super 30 - Sanjeev Dutta
Best Screenplay
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Gully Boy - Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar
Mission Mangal - R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh, Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi
Saand Ki Aankh - Balwinder Singh Janjua
Section 375 - Manish Gupta, Ajay Bahl
Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma
Best Original Story
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra
Gully Boy - Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala
Mission Mangal - Jagan Shakti,
Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma
Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 13:56:16 IST