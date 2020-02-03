You are here:

Filmfare Awards 2020 nominations: Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy leads the pack; Article 15, Sonchiriya score Best Film nods; see full list

This year, Filmfare's 65th, once again honours the best of Bollywood, and the nominations include films like Gully Boy, Article 15, Kabir Singh, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, War and Sonchiriya among others. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is leading the noms at the Filmfare Awards 2020, with nods across every top category such as film, direction, story, screenplay, music, lyrics, along with Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for its leads, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Anubhav Sinha's social drama Article 15 is competing for Best Film critics category, against film festival favorites Ritesh Batra's Photograph and Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

The nominations were disclosed at an event held at Mumbai where actress Neha Dhupia declared technical and short film awards for the past year.

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 event is slated to be held on 15 February, 2020 at Assam.

See the full list of nominations here

Best Film

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

Uri: The Surgical Strike

War

Best Film Critics

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala

Photograph - Ritesh Batra

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey

The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose

Best Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri

Jagan Shakti - Mission Mangal

Nitesh Tiwari - Chhichhore

Siddharth Anand - War

Zoya Akhtar - Gully Boy

Best Actress critics

Bhumi Pednekar - Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar - Saand Ki Aankh

Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya

Radhika Madan - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Sanya Malhotra - Photograph

Taapsee Pannu - Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Alia Bhatt - Gully Boy

Kangana Ranaut - Judgementall Hai Kya

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz

Priyanka Chopra - The Sky Is Pink

Rani Mukerji - Mardaani 2

Vidya Balan - Mission Mangal

Best Actor in a leading role

Akshay Kumar - Kesari

Ayushmann Khurrana - Bala

Hrithik Roshan - Super 30

Shahid Kapoor - Kabir Singh

Ranveer Singh - Gully Boy

Vicky Kaushal - Uri

Best Actor Critics

Akshaye Khanna - Article 375

Ayushmann Khurrana - Article 15

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Photograph

Rajkummar Rao - Judgementall Hai Kya

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amrita Singh - Badla

Amruta Subhash - Gully Boy

Kamini Kaushal - Kabir Singh

Madhuri Dixit - Kalank

Seema Pahwa - Bala

Zaira Wasim - The Sky Is Pink

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Diljit Dosanjh - Good Newwz

Gulshan Devaiah - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Manoj Pahwa - Article 15

Ranveer Shorey - Sonchiriya

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy

Vijay Verma - Gully Boy

Best Music Album

Bharat - Vishal Shekhar

Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara, Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank - Pritam

Kesari - Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh, Jasleen Royal

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Kalank Nahi' (Kalank)

Divine and Ankur Tewari for 'Apna Time Aayega' (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil for 'Bekhayali' from (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir for 'Teri Mitti' in (Kesari)

Mithoon for 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' from Kabir Singh

Tanishk Bagchi for 'Ve Mahi' from Kesari

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin for 'Chashni' (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur for 'Mere Sohneya' from Kabir Singh

Shilpa Rao for 'Ghungroo' from War

Shreya Ghoshal for 'Yeh Aaina' (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade for 'Ghar More Pardesiya'(Kalank)

Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri for 'Baby Gold' from (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Playback Singer Male

Arijit Singh - 'Kalank Nahi'

Arijit Singh - 'Ve Mahi'

Nakash Aziz - 'Slow Motion'

B Praak - 'Teri Mitti'

Sachet Tandon - 'Bekhayali'

Best Debut (Female)

Ananya Pandey - Student of the Year 2

Pranutan Bahl - Notebook

Tara Sutaria for Student of the Year 2

Saiee Manjrekar for Dabangg 3

Sharmin Sehgal for Malaal

Shivaleeka Oberoi for Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Best Debut (Male)

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Meezaan Jaffrey - Malaal

Siddhant Chaturvedi - Gully Boy

Vardhan Puri - Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Vishal Jethwa - Mardaani 2

Zaheer Iqbal - Notebook

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - URI: The Surgical Strike

Jagan Shakti - Mission Mangal

Raaj Shaandilyaa - Dream Girl

Raj Mehta - Good Newwz

Gopi Puthran - Mardaani 2

Tushar Hiranandani - Saand Ki Aankh

Best Dialogue

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Bala - Niren Bhatt

Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya

Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma

Super 30 - Sanjeev Dutta

Best Screenplay

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Mission Mangal - R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh, Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi

Saand Ki Aankh - Balwinder Singh Janjua

Section 375 - Manish Gupta, Ajay Bahl

Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta and Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala

Mission Mangal - Jagan Shakti,

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma

