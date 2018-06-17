Fanne Khan: Teaser of Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor-starrer to reportedly be attached with Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

The upcoming film Fanne Khan has been in the news for a while, and for many reasons. First, it marks the reunion of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 18 years; they were last seen in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). Second, it was embroiled in a financial crisis with Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment backing out of the project for non-payment of dues.

Finally, after T-Series took it over, it seems the project is back on track. Fanne Khan's teaser is all set to be attached with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju that releases on 29 June, reports The Times of India.

According to the TOI report, the teaser of the film is ready and just final edits are currently on the go. It is reported that the makers of Fanne Khan believe that the film's target audience is very much similar to that of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. Hence, it makes sense to release the teaser along with the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

The film's promotions are soon to begin, sometime late in June. The post-production work is going on, in full form. The makers are also planning to release some glimpses of the film in order to create a basic understanding of the premise to the audience, adds the TOI report.

Fanne Khan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles; it is all set to hit the theatres on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 11:24 AM