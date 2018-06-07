Anil Kapoor talks about working with Sonam, and upcoming films including Race 3, Fanne Khan, Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor is currently one of the busiest Bollywood actors today. At the age of 61, Kapoor is up and running and is an inspiration for many actors working today.

He is all set to be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 (which will be his third appearance in the film franchise after Race and Race 2), then he will be seen in Fanne Khan opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. He is also all set to share screen space with his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and then he will star in Total Dhamaal with his '90s co-star Madhuri Dixit.

In an interview with DNA, the actor spoke about how his role has changed in the upcoming film, in contrast to his part in the past two films of the Race franchise. "Yes, it has completely changed. In the first two instalments, there was a funny side to my character. I was an investigative cop. The humour was underlined — he loved eating fruits! In this, I am the head of a family. He has many sides to him, but he is not funny. In fact, he is more dramatic than the first two films," says Kapoor.

On working with his co-stars all over again, a very ecstatic Kapoor says, "I am fortunate I got an opportunity to work with these beautiful girls, who have made a mark in their personal and professional lives. They carry themselves so beautifully that working with them is an honour. They will make these three films (Fanne Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal) special by being in them," adds the DNA report.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 18:51 PM