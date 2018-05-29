You are here:

Rajkummar Rao on Fanne Khan: It's shaped out quite well; great experience working with Aishwarya Rai

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy with the way Fanne Khan has turned out, and says he had fun working with actors Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"Fanne Khan has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film," Rajkummar told IANS.

"I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil Sir," he added.

Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release in June.

Rajkummar will also be seen in horror comedy Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya.

He entered filmdom with an interesting role in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and went on to cement his position in the industry with back-to-back powerful performances in films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Aligarh, CityLights, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton.

Asked how he gets a reality check in life, he said: "I don't have to keep a check. I am very real."

Updated Date: May 29, 2018 16:48 PM