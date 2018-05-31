Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Fanne Khan pushed to 3 August; will clash with Irrfan Khan's Karwaan

The release date of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor's Fanne Khan has been finalised. The musical drama will release on 3 August and go head to head with Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan at the box office.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan was initially supposed to release on 13 July. However, the final date has now been announced on Twitter. The move might come as a surprise for the makers of Karwaan, as they were eyeing a lucrative, two-week solo run at the box office. The film, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, was initially slated to be released a week before the final release date.

In Fanne Khan, Aishwarya plays a glamourous rockstar, well known for her singing and dancing skills. Her character is reportedly kidnapped by Anil Kapoor, who plays a father to a budding singer and wants to make way for her in the music industry. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.

Fanne Khan also marks the first time in 19 years that Aishwarya is acting alongside her Taal co-star, Anil Kapoor. Jointly produced by T-Series and ROMP Pictures, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar.

