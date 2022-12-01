Explained: Why Rishab Shetty refuses to work in Bollywood after Kantara’s box office success

The film industry down south has given a tough competition to Bollywood and there came a point when we felt that Bollywood films has completely lost its swag to South Indian movies. Unlike many south actors who are dying to get a break in Bollywood, Rishab Shetty completely refused to be a part of it.

India is a treasure trove of stories because of its diverse culture. The story of Kantara is original and hence it touches the hearts of the audiences. It talks about the conflict of man versus nature, zamindar vs its villagers which is a relevant topic and we hardly get to see in today’s films. The simplicity of the story telling makes it stand out. The mythical element of Kantara touches the chord of the audiences. The association with deity and culture is told in a very lucid manner and that has become the very basis of the story. The story telling is tight and as audiences we take the supernatural elements in a serous manner. In no way does the supernatural elements look forced. The culture of Karnataka is beautifully weaved in with mythology.

No one would have thought, that a story originating from regional grounds will go on to book such a phenomenal global presence. Recently Rishab Shetty was asked that if he wishes to join Bollywood after the bumper success of Kantara at the box –office. Times of India report says Chetan Bhagat asked Rishab if he was open to join the Hindi film industry as an actor. To which Shetty said, “The Kannada film industry gave me a platform to become an actor, director and writer. Today, I am here, on this stage, and my film Kantara has got so much appreciated because it is from the Kannada industry. If audiences from the Hindi belt or any other region find my Kannada films interesting, I will bring those films to them in a dubbed version. There is no language barrier in cinema today, and people are watching regional content as is. Kannada cinema is my karmabhoomi and I would like to continue working there.”

Actor Anupam Kher also asked Rishab Shetty on a lighter note, “But if an actor from outside wishes to do a Kannada film, are they allowed to?” Rishab instantly replied by saying that Anupam Kher is always welcome and that he is one of his favourites.

Kantara is a massy film with a thrill element and touches upon cast politics of Karnataka, is this the reason why it is making headlines ever since its release. Kantara has been on an unprecedented rise all over the nation ever since the release of its Kannada and Hindi version. With each passing day it is getting stronger at the box-office. Directed by Rishab Shetty and another Hombale Films production, the action thriller film Kantara features Shetty himself as a Kambala champion, who disagrees with an honest DRFO officer.

Ever since its release, the film has been ringing the books of the box office with its massive collection figures. Be it in India or internationally, Kantarais constantly registering a great rise at the box office and now its total collection has crossed the figure of 400 Cr. Gross and still counting.

Kantara has been a surreal experience and an enigma that has advanced at a rapid pace with a quantum leap every week since its release. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running in 1000+ screens globally. The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens. This shows the strength and the character of the movie which defied all the odds amidst all the big releases from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.