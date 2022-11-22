Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is unbeatable: Worldwide collection at the box office crosses the monumental mark of 400 Crores

No one would have thought, that a story originating from regional grounds will go on to book such a phenomenal global presence. Ever since its release, the film has been ringing the books of the box office with its massive collection figures. Be it in India or internationally, Kantara is constantly registering a great rise at the box office and now its total collection has crossed the figure of 400 Cr. Gross and still counting.

If we look at the specific collection figures, of Kantara in the domestic and international markets, the film has earned 168.50 Cr. Gross in Karnataka, 60.00 Cr. Gross in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, 12.70 Cr. Gross in Tamil Nadu, 19.20 Cr. Gross in Kerala with 96.00 Cr. Gross in North India and the overseas total amounted to 44.50 Cr. Gross. So likewise, the overall collection of Kantara has successfully crossed the figures of a massive 400 Cr. all across the world. Apart from its phenomenal box office journey, Kantara also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara has been a surreal experience and an enigma that has advanced at a rapid pace with a quantum leap every week since its release. The movie has completed 50 days and is still running in 1000+ screens globally. The film has completed 50 days in Australia, the UK, Canada, UAE, and the USA as well. In India, the movie is still being played across 900+ screens. This shows the strength and the character of the movie which defied all the odds amidst all the big releases from Bollywood and Hollywood.

The movie has been lauded by many for bringing out the story of rural hinterland that delivered a magical and divine experience to the fans. A breath-taking climax with an acting masterclass from the actor-director Rishab Shetty left everybody in awe and in a state of shock with the divine ending. The theatrical experience was made magnificent by the technical brilliance of the cinematography and the delightful music that has been played in the loop by many.

The actor-director and producers of the movie, Rishab Shetty have also taken to their respective social media profiles to post thank you messages to the fans, who helped them in making and breaking several box office records. A movie with a mere budget of 16 crores have crossed the highest footfall numbers crossing the figures of KGF Series and has been the third highest grosser of the year after KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. The movie has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the 3-million-dollar mark in the US. While sharing their delight in Kantara crossing divine 50 days at the box office, the makers shared a thankful note on their social media for the masses for their support and love.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

