5 reasons why Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is a big hit with the viewers

Kantara is a massy film with a thrill element and touches upon cast politics of Karnataka, is this the reason why it is making headlines ever since its release. Kantara has been on an unprecedented rise all over the nation ever since the release of its Kannada and Hindi version. With each passing day it is getting stronger at the box-office. Directed by Rishab Shetty and another Hombale Films production, the action thriller film Kantara features Shetty himself as a Kambala champion, who disagrees with an honest DRFO officer.

Here is why Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is making waves at the box office and why everybody is celebrating the film:

The story of Kantara has a rustic touch and takes you back to its roots:

India is a treasure trove of stories because of its diverse culture. The story is original and hence it touches the hearts of the audiences. It talks about the conflict of man versus nature, zamindar vs its villagers which is a relevant topic and we hardly get to see in today’s films. The simplicity of the story telling makes it stand out. It is not that we have not spoken

The mythical element of Kantara:

The mythical element of Kantara touches the chord of the audiences. The association with deity and culture is told in a very lucid manner and that has become the very basis of the story. The story telling is tight and as audiences we take the supernatural elements in a serous manner. In no way does the supernatural elements look forced. The culture of Karnataka is beautifully weaved in with mythology.

Blending the past and present in a beautiful way:

The way the past and present is weaved together makes it an interesting watch. It is narrated through three timelines and is deeply rooted in the culture and rituals of the coastal region. The film starts with the king of the 18th century giving a piece of land to the native tribes in the coastal region. Then it shows the 70s where it is shown the descendant king trying to reclaim the land. And finally, it shows the strategies of the feudal lord to regain the land from the tribal community.

Beautiful blend of dance, action and festival:

Kantara portrays the festivals and cultures in a very colourful manner. The film begins with a bull-racing game. The action sequence with Shetty’s slow motion bull race is crafted in magical manner. The best thing about the film is the superb combination of action sequence with classical dance. The brilliant play of colours and the combination of music makes it a must watch for cinema lovers.

Caste Politics

The main crux of Kantara is the depiction of class politics which cannot be ignored in our Indian culture. The film features the conflict of the haves and the have nots and how the upper caste landlord takes the land of the tribal and deprives them of their rights.

