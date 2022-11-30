Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda’s Kantara has emerged as a universal blockbuster at the box office. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film has earned over Rs 400 crore globally, thus making it one of the most profitable ventures in the history of Indian cinema.

In fact, the film recently emerged as the biggest grosser of all time in Karnataka with collections of over Rs 172 crore surpassing the mammoth KGF 2, which had collected Rs 161.50 crore during its theatrical run. When Kantara had released, no one would have thought that it will break the record of Yash starrer blockbuster. While the difference in the gross collections of Kantara might be just over Rs 10 crore, it has more than 23 lakh tickets compared to KGF 2 (72 lakhs).

Kantara has been on a record-breaking spree until last week when the film witnessed a huge dip due to its digital release. The film has been praised unanimously and many fans have even demanded on social media that it should be India’s official entry to the Oscars.

The common point between Kantara and KGF 2 is that both are bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, who previously produced Ninnidale, Raajakumara and Masterpiece.

After garnering thunderous response in all its versions, Kantara has released in Tulu in the overseas market last Friday and will release in India on 2nd December.

Apart from fans, several stars like Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kamal Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others have showered praises on Kantara.

