Language: English

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back with the second entry in their Murder Mystery franchise, Murder Mystery 2. The film revisits supporting characters from the first film and picks up with Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston). After the events of the first film, Murder Mystery 2 shows how the couple are looking for work and believes that probably being detectives is what they are not cut out for. Their financial condition too has touched the rock bottom.

Then finally they get an invitation from the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar)’s for his wedding on the private island. Loved the expressions on Jennifer Aniston’s face when she saw the all paid for luxurious suit and the cheese on the table. The middle-aged couple are in the midst of enjoying themselves at a big fat Indian wedding when the celebration is interrupted by a murder and a kidnapping. The Spitzs then take it upon themselves to solve the crime. Though the mystery bit isn’t sharp, the best part is that the film doesn’t have unnecessary stretching and pulling. The narrative is crisp and the look of the film, the costumes are to die for. But the biggest minus of Murder Mystery 2 is that it lacks originality and the storyline is predictable. But watching this no-brainer film, you can truly have your moments of great laughter.

A movie that will make you feel good after watching it even if you are in a grumpy mood. Murder Mystery 2 doesn’t require much concentration unlike the other mystery films of Hollywood. Actually you can do your household chores and just keep watching. It’s a fun film and we cannot deny the chemistry that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston share on screen. The script could have been a little intelligent and wicked, but on the whole a one-watch film and the story doesn’t make you think much.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston’s Murder Mystery 2 is showing on Netflix

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.﻿