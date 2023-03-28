Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the ceremony which is scheduled to be held on May 6 this year. But Prince William and Kate are avoiding Harry and Meghan because they don’t want any drama on the day of the coronation. They fear that ‘everything is for sale’, a royal commentator claimed. Such is the reputation of Harry and most importantly Meghan now that News Corp columnist Louise Roberts said that everyone close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is terrified that any comment could be leaked to the press.

Harry and Meghan on the other hand has not confirmed their attendance. “Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the Coronation. But the problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, William and Kate, won’t tell them anything. Everyone’s terrified, everything’s for sale, every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit,” Louise Roberts said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several extraordinary demands ahead of the King’s coronation. The New York Post has reported the pair have requested a spot on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony and a formal acknowledgement of their two children during the May 6 ceremony.

Looks like Harry and Meghan demands just doesn’t end. And attention seeking Harry and Meghan must know that a spot on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony is generally reserved for working members of the royal family, and they were absent during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year. “This could prove a real sticking point because the Palace have narrowed it down to only working members of the royal family on the balcony. Harry and Meghan are keen that they too should be a part of that special family moment,” The Mirror reported.

Royal commentator and PR expert Richard Fitzwilliam told OK! that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “can’t not attend” the coronation because it will help them land more business deals. “The only reason they get work – work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House – is because they’re royals,” he claimed, adding, “Now if they were to emphasise their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a Coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts.”

News Corp columnist Angela told Sky News that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “need the royal family more than the Royal family needs them” which is why they will attend the ceremony, adding that their “connection to the royal family” gives them the brand.”

Royal watchers also claimed that the chances of the Sussexes attending the coronation are high as Prince Harry arrived in London to be present at a hearing. Although, he is unlikely to meet with his father King Charles or brother Prince William, reports claimed.

Prince Harry has been told by his father that he was “busy” and would not be able to meet him. The Telegraph reported that Prince Harry has been told by his father that he was “busy” and would not be able to meet him as King Charles is set to begin his first-ever state visit as sovereign.

“The monarch is understood to be at Highgrove, Glos, preparing for the German leg of his tour, which begins on Wednesday,” Telegraph reported, adding, “The hearing would have coincided with the King’s state visit to France before the trip was cancelled on Friday owing to ongoing civil unrest over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.”

(With added inputs from agencies)

