Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several extraordinary demands ahead of the King’s coronation. The New York Post has reported the pair have requested a spot on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony and a formal acknowledgement of their two children during the May 6 ceremony.

Looks like Harry and Meghan demands just doesn’t end. And attention seeking Harry and Meghan must know that a spot on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony is generally reserved for working members of the royal family, and they were absent during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

The couple received an invite to the coronation – as confirmed by a spokesman for the Sussexes – but have yet to say whether they will attend the festivities. They are said to be holding out on their RSVP until their demands are met. “The palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos,” an insider told The New York Post.

“However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day. “It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it’s just a happy birthday mention.”

It is believed the pair’s young children, Archie and Lilibet, have not been invited to attend the ceremony due to their age. The Wales children – Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte – will all be playing a significant role in the King’s coronation, according to rehearsal documents leaked to the Times of London.

No role in the coronation has allegedly been given to the scandal-ridden Prince Andrew or his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie. A source told The Sun that Prince Harry and his wife are being factored into “all of the planning” despite their lack of confirmation, leaving things up in the air at the last minute. “The cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything. The staff are certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance,” the source said. The indication is that the Sussexes will be in attendance, the source added.

On the other hand, as republican sentiments grow, nobody wants to be a part of King Charles’ coronation. They believe that British monarchy is a burden on the global economy. The coronation is set to take place in May, with a concert being held at Windsor Castle to celebrate the occasion. However, the line-up has been reportedly plagued with declined requests as Kylie Minogue also turned down the offer. The singer’s representatives confirmed few weeks back to Express.co.uk: “Kylie unfortunately won’t be able to perform at The Coronation as she will be out of the country at that time.”

