Disha Patani injures her knee while rehearsing for circus song of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

Actress Disha Patani, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the successful action flick Baaghi 2, has suffered a knee injury, according to a report in the Times of India. The actress, who will be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming project Bharat, had been practicing gymnastics and stunts when the incident took place. Disha will portray the role of a trapeze artiste in the upcoming movie, and it was during one her intense training sessions when the actress injured her knees.

The same report states that Disha has been undergoing rigorous preparations for Bharat. But in a freak accident during a training session, she sprained both her knees. She has been advised to avoid excessive physical activity and is undergoing physiotherapy. The report also states that some of Disha’s stunts in Bharat are going to be very challenging as they require fire and pyrotechnics.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama An Ode To My Father. It stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Disha will have a much smaller role than Priyanka Chopra in Bharat. The movie also features Tabu and Sunil Grover in supporting roles, and is being produced by Atul Agnihotri. It is slated for a 2019 Eid release.

Meanwhile, Disha has also been considered for a role opposite Hrithik Roshan in a project scripted by Rohit Dhawan. She also has Sanghamitra in the pipeline, where she will play a warrior princess. She is also rumoured to be replacing Kriti Sanon in Mohit Suri’s next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 11:25 AM