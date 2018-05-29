You are here:

Disha Patani reportedly finalised to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in Sajid Nadiadwala's next film

FP Staff

May,29 2018 12:13:23 IST

With the success of Baaghi 2, and a pivotal role opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, newcomer Disha Patani has slowly been carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress has now reportedly bagged a role opposite Hrithik Roshan, in a project scripted by Rohit Dhawan. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, as reported by DNA.

File image of Disha Patani

The makers of the film had been hunting for the leading lady and Patani has reportedly been finalised for the role. The actress is also said to have given her nod, with only the paperwork left to be completed. An official announcement is expected in the coming months. Hrithik Roshan, after wrapping up Super 30, will begin work on Siddharth Anand's untitled project with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor for YRF in August. After that, the Nadiadwala production will begin shooting and is expected to release sometime in 2019.

Meanwhile, Disha is enjoying a busy year, with Salman Khan’s Bharat where she plays a trapeze artist. She also has Sanghamitra in the pipeline, where is she being trained to play a warrior princess. She is also rumoured to be replacing Kriti Sanon in Mohit Suri’s next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

