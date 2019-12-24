Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh cast in Abhishek Sharma's comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are coming together for a new film. Titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma (of The Zoya Factor, Tere Bin Laden, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran-fame.)

Produced by Zee Studios, the film is supposed to go on floors on 6 January, 2020, and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will be shot till Mid-march, and will be released in December end next year, Abhishek Sharma says in a statement.

Check out the announcement here

In the statement to Indo-Asian News Service, Sharma describes Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari as a "family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters." The movie is set in the 1990s, when there was no social media or mobile phones.

Sharma further speaks about the film in a Mid-Day interview. "Diljit essays the role of an eligible bachelor who is planning to get hitched. His character lands in a soup when he crosses paths with Manoj sir, who plays a wedding detective," says the director.

He adds the setting of the film in the '90s is important because then, there was no Facebook or Instagram to stalk people. Hence, wedding detectives were hired to investigate the bride and groom, and their families.

Dosanjh is currently awaiting the release of Good Newwz, slated to hit the screens this Friday on 27 December. Fatima, who was last seen in the commercial failure from 2018, Thugs of Hindostan, is part of Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal-starrer horror comedy Bhoot Police.

