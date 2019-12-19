Good Newwz second trailer sees a harrowed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar struggling to keep their sanity intact

The plot of Good Newwz feels like a true-blue comedy of errors. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, it deals with the confusion that ensues after Akshay and Diljeet's sperms get exchanged in an IVF clinic. The new trailer gives a comedic glimpse into the lives of the four people as they try dealing with the stress of the exchange.

While Kareena and Akshay give their best at keeping a sane environment, Diljeet and Kiara's Punjabi demands add to the hilarity of the situation. For example, a scene in the trailer shows Kareena's character snapping at Diljit's for including a rather odd condition in the contract that the four draw up. The condition says whether Kareena has a boy or a girl, they shall only become an athlete or a rapper when they grow up. While playing on Punjabi stereotypes, the new trailer has some funny moments.

Check out the second trailer of Good Newwz

The film will be Kiara's next feature after the much-hyped Kabir Singh, where she played the role of Preeti opposite Shahid Kapoor's titular character.

Kareena and Akshay, on the other hand, will reunite almost a decade later, after their performance in Kambakkht Ishq, which hit screens in 2009. After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Khan will reunite once again on the big screen.

Earlier this year, Kumar opened about his experience of reuniting with Kareena on the big screen, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," as quoted by NDTV.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated hit theatres on 27 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 11:56:06 IST