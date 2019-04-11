Bhoot Police: Horror comedy featuring Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal announced

While most await the second season of Netflix's Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan seems to be making interesting choices even on the silver screen. A new horror comedy titled Bhoot Police was announced Thursday, featuring Saif, Thugs of Hindostan actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Milan Talkies actor Ali Fazal.

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal... #BhootPolice, a horror-comedy franchise in 3D... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios... Shoot starts Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/e8eBX2h0Uk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2019

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film will be presented and produced by Fox Star Studios. Bhoot Police is scheduled to go on the floors from August 2019.

Kirpalani said in a statement, “This is a story I've been living with for a very long time. Couldn't have found better collaborators than Saif, Ali, Fatima and most importantly Fox Star to bring this to life. This is going to be a fun, spooky ride!”

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, commented on the big announcement in a statement saying, “We are excited to delve into a new world of technology and story-telling with Bhoot Police. We are looking forward to this collaboration with Pavan and the brilliant star cast and having a great time ahead with this movie!

Ever since Amar Kaushik's Stree hit theatres in August last year, the interest in horror comedies seems to have revived among Hindi film viewers. As per reports, the film amassed around Rs 186 crore worldwide while its domestic collections stood at Rs 127.5 crore (Nett).

The Bhoot Police trio will collaborate with each other for the first time. Having worked within the horror and thriller genres in films such as Phobia, Ragini MMS and Darr @ the Mall, Kirpalani may bring something new to the table with the Bhoot Police. The release has not been revealed by the makers yet.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 10:00:35 IST

