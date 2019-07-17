Dhanush has a rich slate of upcoming films, with Vada Chennai 2, Asuran, untitled film with Dhurai Senthilkumar

Dhanush is known for choosing quality content in Tamil cinema but some of the commercial fils, which he accepts to boost up his market, let him down. Last year, Vada Chennai earned amazing reviews for the multi-faceted actor but his next release, Maari 2, not only fetched him poor reviews but also raised a lot of questions on his box office credibility. The only positive outcome for Dhanush in Maari 2 was the viral ‘Rowdy Baby’ song, which clocked in more than 550 million views on YouTube. This year, Dhanush’s dubbed English film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir went out of theaters without any trace.

But Dhanush has lined up promising films this year and his dates are full for the next year as wel. The National Award-winning actor is currently busy with the last leg of the shoot of his rural action drama Asuran, which is being directed by Vetrimaaran, who collaborated with Dhanush in films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Kaaka Muttai (production), Visaaranai (production) and Vada Chennai.

Loosely based on the award-winning novel Vekkai, written by Poomani, Dhanush plays a dual role in Asuran. Leading Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has been paired with him in the film. Set in the time period between the ‘60s and the ‘80s, Dhanush plays a middle-aged rural guy in Asuran and the other character has been kept as a surprise.

Dhanush is also simultaneously busy shooting for Durai Senthilkumar’s rural commercial entertainer. Interestingly, Dhanush also essays a dual role in Durai’s film, which has two female leads — Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada. Durai is the director of Dhanush’s hit political drama Kodi and also directed the actor’s superhit production venture Ethir Neechal.

Dhanush has taken a break from his production ventures so he signed multiple film deals with two production houses — Sathya Jyothi Films, producers of Viswasam and V Creations, producers of Kabali. Senthilkumar’s film is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi whereas Thanu’s V Creations is producing Asuran. Industry sources say that Asuran is aiming to hit the screens on 2 October.

Sathya Jyothi is the front runner to produce Dhanush’s new film. Raatchasan director Ram Kumar is busy with the script work while Thanu is expected to produce two films, which will be directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal-fame. The Kabali producer will also bankroll a magnum opus, which marks the reunion of Dhanush and his elder brother Selvaraghavan.

Together, both Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have given game-changing films like Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna, so expectations are huge for their fifth collaboration. Moreover, Selvaraghavan’s most anticipated NGK, starring Suriya, tanked at the box office so the film with Dhanush is a do-or-die project for the director. Dhanush has also recently listened to the script fro Selvaraj and given his nod.

Another interesting development is that Dhanush's much-hyped big-budget action-adventure film with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj will commence soon. Sashikanth, who produced quality films like Game Over, Vikram Vedha and Irudhi Suttru, will bankroll the film.

Other than the above-mentioned projects, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have also completed 30 percent shoot of the second part of Vada Chennai. They are planning to resume the shoot of the remaining portion by early 2020. Reacting to the rumors saying Vada Chennai 2 got shelved, Dhanush tweeted, "Don’t know what caused this confusion among my fans. Vada Chennai part 2 is very much on, Unless you see any official confirmation from my Twitter handle please do not believe in rumours regarding any project of mine. Thank you. Love you".

The actor also kickstarted his sophomore directorial with Nagarjuna, Srikanth, and Aditi Rao Hydari but due to the financial issues of Sri Thenandal Films, he has kept the project on hold.

In his recent interviews, Dhanush also mentioned that he will soon join hands with his Raanjhana filmmaker Aanand L Rai so the actor is also getting ready for his third Bollywood film.

