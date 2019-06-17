You are here:

Mehreen Pirzada joins Dhanush, Sneha in Durai Senthilkumar's upcoming Telugu directorial

Mehreen Pirzada is the newest addition to the cast of Dhanush's untitled next, tentatively being referred to as Dhanush 34.

Last seen in the Tollywood blockbuster F2 – Fun and Frustration, Mehreen made her Tamil film debut in 2017 with director Suseenthiran's Nenjil Thunivirundhal, opposite Sundeep Kishan. However, her portions were later cropped out over the underwhelming response of the film at the theatres.

Pirzada announced the news of her involvement in the Dhanush 34 on Twitter.

Pirzada will share the screen with Dhanush and Sneha in the film, which went on floors in March in Coutrallam.

Durai Senthilkumar, who directed Dhanush in the 2016 rural drama Kodi, is steering the upcoming project.

According to the Times of India, Vivek and Mervin will compose the music while Om Prakash will crank the camera.

Apart from Dhanush's movie, Pirzada has also signed Telugu espionage thriller Chanakya, where she will appear alongside Gopichand. Directed by Thiru, the film will see Gopichand and Mehreen together after the 2018 action film Pantham.

In Bollywood, Mehreen made her debut with Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer fantasy comedy Phillauri in 2017.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 12:25:15 IST