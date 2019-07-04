Dhanush to collaborate with brother and NGK director Selvaraghavan after eight years for yet-untitled film

Dhanush is all set to collaborate with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, who had previously worked together in films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna, will reunite after eight years for the forthcoming film. Selvaraghavan, whose last outing NGK, failed to create waves at the box office, is reported to helm the yet-untitled project.

Dhanush is currently busy filming Vetrimaaran's Asuran, which is also being produced by Thanu under the banner of V Creations. The film marks his fourth collaboration with director Vetrimaaran. Upon wrapping up Asuran, Dhanush will return to resume shoot of director Durai Senthil Kumar’s yet-untitled film, in which he plays a double role. He also has a fantasy comedy with Ratsasan director Ramkumar and a film with Pariyerum Perumal director in pipeline. Hence, the project with Selvaraghavan will reportedly only go on the floors next year.

In a recent interview to Cinema Express, as quoted by The News Minute, Dhanush says that he awaits the release of Vada Chennai 2 and also confirms playing the lead in Selvaraghavan's directorial. He says, "The bound script of Vada Chennai 2 is ready and we had shot 30 minutes of footage while making the first part. Everyone, who worked in the film, including me, is eagerly waiting for the project to take off. I wouldn't like to disclose how much shooting I have completed for my second directorial but, yes, it is going on too. And yes, I will be playing the lead in the next Selvaraghavan film."

Recently, Dhanush also made his international debut with Ken Scott's film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He played the role of a street magician who moves to Paris in search of his estranged father. The film also marked his Cannes Film Festival debut and was also screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

