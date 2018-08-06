Demi Lovato releases first statement after hospitalisation for drug overdose: I will keep fighting

In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction. “I will keep fighting,” Lovato wrote on 5 August in a post on Instagram.

She also thanked her fans, family, team, and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on 24 July. She said she’s learned that the illness of addiction doesn’t fade and is something she “must continue to overcome” and needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and recovery.

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drug and alcohol abuse. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Lovato's hospitalisation led to the subsequent cancellation of her concert in Canada. Later, it was reported that she has stabilised from her overdose and her team is making plans to send her to a rehabilitation center.

According to sources, she fell off the wagon months ago and refused help, so everyone around her is nervous. They believe, however, that the overdose and the subsequent complications in the hospital have sufficiently scared her enough and that she'll go to a live-in facility for extended treatment.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 12:00 PM