Demi Lovato's backup dancer opens up on singer's health: Her recovery is most important

Pop singer Demi Lovato was recently reported to have been suffering from 'complications' due to a suspected drug overdose. The 'Tell Me You Love Me' singer reportedly complained of high fever, nausea and hence was taken to the hospital. There were reports of the singer's fans being angry with her team for negligence and being "bad influence" on her.

Lovato's backup dancer and friend Dani Vitale took to Instagram and asked fans not to channel any negativity towards the people who are around the singer currently and stressed on the importance of her quick recovery. She also said that she wasn't present with the pop star when the incident happened.

A post shared by Dani Vitale (@danivitale) on Jul 29, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

On 25 July, Lovato was found unconscious following a suspected overdose. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, before being rushed to the hospital. According to a report by TMZ, the singer had invited friends at her Hollywood Hills home after a night-long celebration.

Following the news of her overdose, Lovatics (a term to describe her fans) took to social media and directed their anger towards Dani Vitale and blamed her for being a cause of the singer's supposed drug addiction, as per a report by Inquisitr.com. However, Lovato's family has reportedly refuted any claims of the singer being under the influence.

The 25-year-old singer has had a long history of substance and alcohol abuse, which she discussed in detail in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. The sequel to the documentary was scheduled to release this year. However, YouTube confirmed that it has now been put on hold due to Lovato's health and will not release before 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 13:55 PM