Deepika Padukone on playing Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife in 83: 'This isn't coming from a personal equation'

Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she will play Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83. This will be her first project alongside Ranveer Singh, who plays the Indian cricket team's former skipper in the film, after her marriage with the actor in November 2018.

The actress said she was cast a few months ago, along with the other actors. However, the announcement was delayed since she was then filming Chhapaak.

During an interaction with The Times of India, the actress said that she intends to connect and spend time with Bhatia before she starts shooting to "understand her perspective better".

"There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film," she told the publication.

Speaking about sharing the screen with her husband after 2018's blockbuster Padmaavat, she said that even if someone else had played Kapil Dev's role, she would have taken up Romi Bhatia's role. Although, she added that he feels no other actor could have done justice to the part.

"This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film,” she said.

The entire cast of 83 is in London now for the film's first shooting schedule.

