Ranveer Singh leaves for London for 83 shoot
#83TheFilm cast leaves for #London for the first shooting schedule... Ranveer Singh essays the role of #KapilDev... Directed by Kabir Khan... 10 April 2020 release. #Relive83 #83SquadOnTheMove pic.twitter.com/bxpERtAQPX
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2019
It's game time. 🏏 #83SquadOnTheMove
The journey begins. 🔥@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk #MadhuMantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/4iulvt9AEx
— '83 (@83thefilm) May 27, 2019
The entire cast of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has left for London to kick start their first shooting schedule. The film narrates the historic tale of India winning the 1983 cricket world cup under the captaincy of former cricketer Kapil Dev.
Jason Momoa recalls road trip with a throwback picture from Game of Thrones set
View this post on Instagram
So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff 📸 While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.
The 39-year-old actor has posted a throwback pic on his Instagram, sharing the moment after he finished filming Game of Thrones in Ireland but was "too broke to fly home." In the picture, a smiling Momoa, lying on air mattresses, looks out the back of a van, recalls, "So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most."
Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a selfie with Chris Hemsworth
View this post on Instagram
Am I worthy? ⚡️🔨 #ChrisSaidYes 😎 #mibinternational @chrishemsworth @sonypicturesin
A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on
Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has lent his voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the Hindi dubbed version of Hollywood film Men In Black International. Ahead of film's release, Chaturvedi shared a selfie with Hemsworth, captioning it with references of Thor.
Akshay Kumar marks the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day
To mark the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a still from his film Padman. The film is based on a real account in which Akshay played the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur, who devised low cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas villages. Along with the picture, Akshay wrote, " Lets all help every girl child feel Hygienic, Safe & Confident every day of the month."
Hina Khan is vacationing at Switzerland
View this post on Instagram
Vibe high and the magic around you will unfold🙃
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on
Hina Khan, who is currently holidaying in Switzerland, took to her Instagram to share photos and stories from the picturesque place.
Sonam Kapoor attends a family wedding in London:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Summer weddings are the most romantic. Wedding ready in Outfit and shoes by @emiliawickstead Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Accessories: @philiptreacy Bag: @dior Hair: @bbhiral Makeup: @artinayar 📸 @thehouseofpixels
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
After impressing critics with her fashion choices at 2019 Cannes Film festival, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja jetted off to London to attend a family wedding. Sonam, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor are in London for the wedding ceremony of her cousin Priya Singh. The Khoobsurat actress chose to don a white maxi dress, with a black headgear.
