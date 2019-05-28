You are here:

Ranveer Singh's 83 team suits up; Jason Momoa shares throwback pic from GOT set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ranveer Singh leaves for London for 83 shoot

#83TheFilm cast leaves for #London for the first shooting schedule... Ranveer Singh essays the role of #KapilDev... Directed by Kabir Khan... 10 April 2020 release. #Relive83 #83SquadOnTheMove pic.twitter.com/bxpERtAQPX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2019

The entire cast of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has left for London to kick start their first shooting schedule. The film narrates the historic tale of India winning the 1983 cricket world cup under the captaincy of former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Jason Momoa recalls road trip with a throwback picture from Game of Thrones set

The 39-year-old actor has posted a throwback pic on his Instagram, sharing the moment after he finished filming Game of Thrones in Ireland but was "too broke to fly home." In the picture, a smiling Momoa, lying on air mattresses, looks out the back of a van, recalls, "So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most."

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has lent his voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the Hindi dubbed version of Hollywood film Men In Black International. Ahead of film's release, Chaturvedi shared a selfie with Hemsworth, captioning it with references of Thor.

Akshay Kumar marks the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day

To mark the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a still from his film Padman. The film is based on a real account in which Akshay played the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur, who devised low cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas villages. Along with the picture, Akshay wrote, " Lets all help every girl child feel Hygienic, Safe & Confident every day of the month."

Hina Khan is vacationing at Switzerland

Hina Khan, who is currently holidaying in Switzerland, took to her Instagram to share photos and stories from the picturesque place.

Sonam Kapoor attends a family wedding in London:



View this post on Instagram Fam! 💋 bhambani/Singh/Kapoor A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 25, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

After impressing critics with her fashion choices at 2019 Cannes Film festival, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja jetted off to London to attend a family wedding. Sonam, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor are in London for the wedding ceremony of her cousin Priya Singh. The Khoobsurat actress chose to don a white maxi dress, with a black headgear.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 17:04:54 IST

