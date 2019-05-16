De De Pyaar De music review: Soundtrack of Ajay Devgn's film is as problematic as the plot seems to be

De De Pyaar De has managed to create all the wrong hype, ever since its teaser launch. From casting television actor Alok Nath (who stands accused of allegedly raping a writer-director), to promoting infidelity through (what seems like) an excruciatingly inane plot, De De Pyaar De guarantees ample cringe-worthy moments. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is directed by Akiv Ali.

Music, they say, is a salve to broken hearts. It has often saved films from complete destruction (anyone remember Subhash Ghai's 2008 debacle Yuvvraaj?). Unfortunately for De De Pyaar De, the music adds on to the film's otherwise problematic narrative.

'Vaddi Sharaban', composed by Vipin Patwa, has probably been the most over-hyped track in the film. The song seems to have been created in hopes that it makes the cut to the "good party songs" list of the year. Sunidhi Chauhan's talent gets completely submerged in lyrics like "Meriyaan galla, mere charche karda pura town ve, Enni beautiful haa mere sar pe rehta crown ve."

Amaal Mallik's 'Tu Mila To Haina' alleviates the otherwise hackneyed score, mostly due to Arijit Singh's ability to transform even the trashiest songs to mellifluous wonders. Mallik introduces multiple electronic renditions of Singh's husky tone, probably to make the number catchier. The lyrics (which are frankly mediocre) have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. 'Tu Mila To Haina' follows a simple two-beat rhythm and is probably one of the better tracks in this albym.

'Hauli Hauli' is yet another abomination composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Oscillating between auto-tuned voices and hard, thumping beats, the song is devoid of any feeling despite Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar's sincere attempts to sound sexy and "naughty" with lyrics that go — "I'm a bad girl, hu mein thodi naughty. Mere bina phiki phiki hai re party." It's yet another attempt to churn out peppy party songs which may become temporary anthems for young crowds. In case one feels we are being overly critical, they just need to shift to the next line of the track — "Sharmaana sikha meine na zara bhi, Utton aaj thodi peeli hai Bacardi."

The next track 'Chale Aana' is composed by Amaal Mallik while Armaan Malik sings to Kunaal's lyrics. Though Amaal manages to create the space for a romantic ode, the song misses its aim completely.

Mika Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Mukhda Vekh Ke' is, for the most part, a fun, foot-tapping number. Replete with flirty lyrics (Kumaar), the song gradually descends into a complete abyss. The lyrics, if anything, are a blatant catalyst to the general objectification-of-women themed soundtrack that De De Pyaar De has.

Exhibit A: When Dhvani croons:

"Waddiyan ni maar lafangeya ve udd udd ke

Maare mujhe line ne hero saare Bollywood ke

Meri hot kamar jo hildi ae

Jo dekhe thandak mildi ae"

'Dil Royi Jaye' may do well to stand apart in the complete jukebox of De De Pyaar De. Arijit and Rochak Kohli create a praiseworthy track. Kohli's calm, lazy, soft tunes sit perfectly with Arijit's dreamy voice texture. The hurt and frustration that the song intends to depict comes through.

We're yet to see how De De Pyaar De fares at the box office, but unfortunately, the newly-released soundtrack doesn't do much to evoke any worthy reaction from listeners, except for maybe a sigh of disappointment.

De De Pyaar De is set to hit theatres on 17 May.

Listen to the film's complete soundtrack here.

