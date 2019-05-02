De De Pyaar De song Chale Aana sees Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh rekindle their romantic bond

The new song from De De Pyaar De, 'Chale Aana' chronicles the growing love between Ajay Devgn (Ashish) and Rakul Preet Singh's (Ayesha) characters. The number depicts the romantic memories that two have shared in the past.

The video begins on a sorrowful note, in which the couple is separated from each other. But as the video continues, they soon realise that it is impossible for them to remain apart from the other. Armaan Malik has lent his voice for this song while Amaal Mallik has composed 'Chale Aana'. Kunaal Vermaa has penned the lyrics. The song is produced under the T-Series banner. Shot in exquisite locales, 'Chale Aana' essentially deals with the lovers' pain of losing each other.

The Golmaal actor will also be seen portraying a divorcee with two kids who are as young as Rakul. Tabu will play the role of Ajay’s ex-wife in the film. The film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. De De Pyaar De is directed by Akiv Ali.

Apart from this film, Ajay will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra.

De De Pyaar De is scheduled to hit theatres on 17 May.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 13:49:05 IST

