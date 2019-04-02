Ajay Devgn on Alok Nath being part of De De Pyaar De: Movie was completed prior to allegations against him

At the trailer launch event of Akiv Ali's upcoming comedy De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn was asked about Alok Nath being a part of the film's star cast. Nath plays a pivotal role in the film which is produced by Luv Ranjan (director of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, among others). A noted writer-director had accused Nath of raping her 19 years ago in 2018.

"This is not the right place to talk about it. And the movie was completed prior to the allegations against him," Devgn told the media present at the event.

The writer-director had in a Facebook post shared the mental trauma she experienced, which forced her to drink irresponsibly and dabble in drugs up until 2008, and how she finally found her voice back as a writer with social media. She had alleged that Nath sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion after he was fired from the 1993 show for misbehaving with its lead actor Navneet Nishan. Nishan supported the writer-producer's allegations against Nath while confirming the harassment she had also faced at the hands of the actor.

Besides, Devgn, De De Pyaar De also stars Rakul Preet, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill. The film is scheduled to release on 17 May.

With inputs from Simran Singh

