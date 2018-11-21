Alok Nath booked for rape by Mumbai police following FIR filed by writer-producer

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a rape case against actor Alok Nath, following a complaint filed by a writer-producer, said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma.

Nath has been booked under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mumbai Police Additional CP Manoj Sharma says 'Oshiwara Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the complaint filed by Writer Vinta Nanda.' pic.twitter.com/m7A99o61Xt — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

The writer-producer who worked with the actor on hit '90s show Tara, had accused Nath of raping her 19 years ago in a lengthy Facebook post on 8 October. She spoke up about her mental trauma which forced her to drink irresponsibly and dabble in drugs up until 2008, and how she finally found her voice back as a writer with social media.

She had alleged that Nath sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion after he was fired from the 1993 show for misbehaving with its lead actor Navneet Nishan. Nishan supported the writer-producer's allegations against Nath while confirming the harassment she had also faced at the hands of the actor. Stating that she supports every woman or man who is standing up for themselves in the #MeToo movement, she said, "I dealt with the four-year harassment by slapping the man in question, and it is done and dusted. l suffered the loss of the show and was further shamed by the man through media and I endured that."

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018