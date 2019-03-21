De De Pyaar De: Trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming romcom to be unveiled on 2 April to mark actor's 50th birthday

The makers of Ajay Devgn's upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De have decided to launch the official trailer of the film on 2 April, on the occasion of the star's 50th birthday.

#DeDePyaarDe trailer launch on Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday [2 April 2019]... Costars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu... Directed by Akiv Ali... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 17 May 2019 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2019

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. Devgn will be seen with Jimmy Shergill, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. While Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space with Tabu and Devgn for the first time, Tabu and Ajay Devgn have worked in several prominent films together, including Drishyam (2015), Vijaypath (1994) and Golmaal Again (2017). According to Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to make a special appearance in the film.

Initially, De De Pyar De was supposed to hit the cinema screens in October 2018 but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai Ho. Later, it was announced that the film would go head to head with Kangana Ranaut's movie Mental Hai Kya on 22 February. After countless delays, the film is now slated for 17 May, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 10:33:39 IST