You are here:

De De Pyaar De: Trailer of Ajay Devgn's upcoming romcom to be unveiled on 2 April to mark actor's 50th birthday

FP Staff

Mar 21, 2019 10:33:39 IST

The makers of Ajay Devgn's upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De have decided to launch the official trailer of the film on 2 April, on the occasion of the star's 50th birthday.

De De Pyaar De: Trailer of Ajay Devgns upcoming romcom to be unveiled on 2 April to mark actors 50th birthday

Ajay Devgn in the first still of De De Pyaar De

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan, the film marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. Devgn will be seen with Jimmy ShergillTabu and Rakul Preet Singh. While Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space with Tabu and Devgn for the first time, Tabu and Ajay Devgn have worked in several prominent films together, including Drishyam (2015), Vijaypath (1994) and Golmaal Again (2017). According to Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to make a special appearance in the film.

Initially, De De Pyar De was supposed to hit the cinema screens in October 2018 but it was postponed in order to avoid a clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Badhaai HoLater, it was announced that the film would go head to head with Kangana Ranaut's movie Mental Hai Kya on 22 February. After countless delays, the film is now slated for 17 May, clashing with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 10:33:39 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Bhushan Kumar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , De De Pyaar De , Luv Ranjan , Rakul Preet , Rakul Preet Singh , Shah Rukh Khan , Shareworthy , Tabu

also see

Ajay Devgn to play IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik in T-Series' war film Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn to play IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik in T-Series' war film Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Bhuj: The Pride Of India — Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra join cast of Ajay Devgn's war drama

Bhuj: The Pride Of India — Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra join cast of Ajay Devgn's war drama

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Chris Martin's shoutout, promises to send him song recommendations

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Chris Martin's shoutout, promises to send him song recommendations