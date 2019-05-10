De De Pyaar De song 'Mukhda Vekh Ke': Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet feature in reprised version of Surjit Bindrakhia's track

After dropping a variety of foot-tapping and soulful tracks, the makers of De De Pyaar De released 'Mukhda Vekh Ke', a reprised version of Surjit Bindrakhia's '90s song 'Mukhda Dekh Ke'. The video features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu alongside the supporting cast, which also includes Jimmy Shergill.

The video shows Ajay and Rakul putting up a performance on the dance floor, in a carnival setting, while Tabu seems to fume with jealousy. The peppy number, recreated by Manj Musik has been sung by Mika Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Ajay also shared the song via his Twitter account.

As per the trailer of De De Pyaar De released by the makers earlier this month, Ajay's 50-year-old character Ashish, is seen falling for Rakul's 26-year-old Ayesha. Tabu plays his ex-wife with whom he shares two kids of Rakul’s age.

The film has been directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. De De Pyaar De will release on 17 May.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 15:50:39 IST

