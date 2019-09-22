Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares first look of debutante Saiee Manjrekar from film's set

Salman Khan has shared a fresh still from the sets of Dabangg 3, which features the debutante Saiee Manjrekar. According to NDTV, Saiee will play the love interest of young Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan's character in the film).

In the picture, Salman and Saiee seem calm and composed as they pose on the banks of a river. While the actor is seen wearing a light brown shirt, Saiee sports a peach coloured suit.

Check out the post here

In the film's plotline, Chulbul Pandey is married to Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha). Saiee's father Mahesh Manjrekar was featured in the first part of the series as Rajjo's drunkard father.

While talking about her daughter's debut, Mahesh had previously told Press Trust of India , "I want her to learn on her own. She is very excited about the film. He must have seen some spark in her. Salman is a friend and I can't say no to him plus my daughter also felt she had an inclination to acting."

Mahesh and Salman have shared screen space together as co-actors in several films such as Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard and Jai Ho.

With the franchise, that started with 2010 blockbuster, Salman had also launched veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi in Bollywood.

On 4 April, Sonakshi had revealed that she had begun shooting for Dabangg 3. In an interview to Firstpost, Sonakshi said working on Dabangg feels like homecoming for her, “The film is shaping up really well. We all are very excited about it because the franchise Dabangg is very dear to us. My journey started from there, and it has completed nine years, so it’s my career and film’s anniversary. It’s a big day for all of us, and it’s very special. This film always makes me feel like a homecoming," the actress said.

Arbaaz Khan will play Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod will play the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep is also a part of the film.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 13:50:16 IST