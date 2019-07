Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to launch Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee in upcoming instalment of cop franchise

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has confirmed that superstar Salman Khan will be launching his daughter Saiee with the upcoming film, Dabangg 3.

"Yes. It is true, he is launching my daughter Saiee in Dabangg 3," Manjrekar told Press Trust of India.

Saiee will be playing Salman's love interest in Dabangg 3, which is said to be a prequel.

In the past, Manjrekar had hinted that Saiee might maker her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3, which is being touted as a prequel film.

"At the end of the day, if she wants to act, I am ok. I am not telling her what to do. I want her to learn on her own. She is very excited about the film. He must have seen some spark in her. Salman is a friend and I can't say no to him plus my daughter also felt she had an inclination to acting," he had previously told Press Trust of India.

With the franchise, that started with 2010 blockbuster, Salman had also launched veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi in Bollywood.

Manjrekar and Salman have shared screen space together as co-actors in several films such as Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard and Jai Ho.

Arbaaz Khan had on Monday said almost 60 percent of the shoot of Dabangg 3 is complete and the film should get wrapped up by September.

In the third instalment of Dabangg, Sonakshi and Arbaaz are reprising their roles of Salman's onscreen wife, Rajjo and brother, Makhanchand Pandey, while Kannada star Sudeep is the new entrant to the franchise.

The action drama film, being directed by Prabhu Deva, is scheduled to be released on 20 December.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 10:06:48 IST