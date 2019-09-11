Sonakshi Sinha on Dabangg 3, completing 9 years in Bollywood, and success of Mission Mangal

Sonakshi Sinha completed nine years in Bollywood. Her debut film with Salman Khan, Dabangg, smashed the box office on 10 September 2010, and registered Sonakshi Sinha as one of the promising debutants.

While interacting with Firstpost, Sonakshi talks about the third installment of Dabangg which is slated to release this year. “The film is shaping up really well. We all are very excited about it because the franchise Dabangg is very dear to us. My journey started from there, and it has completed nine years, so it’s my career and film’s anniversary. It’s a big day for all of us, and it’s very special. This film always makes me feel like a homecoming," the actress says.

Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhu Dheva, who has directed Sonakshi in blockbusters like Rowdy Rathore and R…Rajkumar. Thus, she is excited about him joining the team. “We are very happy to welcome Prabhu sir on board with us this time. I think he’s got a very fresh take to the film, and I am looking forward to it," Sonakshi asserts.

The Akira actress is very elated with the success of her recent Mission Mangal. After standout performances in dismal films like Kalank and Khaandani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal gave a solid boost to her filmography. “I am so happy with the response. This film is very special as it celebrates the biggest achievement of India. And now the film has become more relevant because of Chandrayaan 2. I am very happy that I was able to be a part of such a wonderful film with such a wonderful team”.

Sonakshi further adds that she wasn’t skeptical about the film and that she chose her character, Eka Gandhi. “I have worked with Jagan (Shakti) sir earlier. He was an associate to (AR) Murugadoss sir. I used to admire him as an AD. How he used to handle the set. So I told him that whenever you’ll make your first film please come to me. And then he came to me with the script and detailed research of Mangalyaan. He just came to narrate it; I didn’t even ask about the script and agreed to it”.

She says, “Later, he sent me the script and asked me to choose my character for the film. So I chose Eka Gandhi as I found that character very interesting. She is such a brash brat who wants to run away but then she finds herself and she wants to work for the country by the end of the film. I love how he (Jagan Shakti) has represented every character. Every women scientist is a different kind of Indian women”. The actress smiled.

Apart from films, Sonakshi has ventured into television and judged few reality shows. Now she is all set to mentor a talent hunt on digital fashion influencers. Talking about the show, she said. “It’s a very interesting concept — first of its kind. I’m very excited to be a part of it. I have judged singing and dancing reality shows multiple times, but I’ve never judged a fashion reality show, so I’m thrilled about it”. The actress even says that she will be a helpful judge. “I cannot be rude to anyone, just to justify my judging qualities. Over here, you have to be careful, the way you’re guiding the contestants. Whatever I have told them, it comes from my own experience. I am not an expert in social media. I have also learned it in time. So I will be honest about my judgment, but I will also help them in a way that they will positively take my inputs," the actress concludes with a smile.

