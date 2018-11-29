Crazy Rich Asian actress Michelle Yeoh joins cast of Henry Golding, Emilia Clarke starrer Last Christmas

Michelle Yeoh will reunite with her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Henry Golding on the new romantic-comedy, Last Christmas. Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke is playing the lead opposite Golding in the comedy which will be directed by Paul Feig, best known for helming movies such as Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters.

According to Variety, the screenplay will be written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings.

Golding had, earlier, suggested in a tweet that the film will shoot in London at the end of the year.

"Finally, I can start getting excited and share the news @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year, he had said.

Finally I can start getting excited and share the news... @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year ❤️ https://t.co/pLI5S5S0zq — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) September 18, 2018

The story follows Kate (Clarke), who's notorious for making bad decisions, including opting to work as an elf at a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to break through Kate's barriers.

Crazy Rich Asians had been a box office success and released in India on 21 September.

Feig and Thompson will also produce the comedy alongside Jessie Henderson and David Livingstone. The film has a release date of 15 November, 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

